AES (AES) to pay $0.14 on Aug 15, 2019; CF Industries Holdings (CF)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 203 sold and reduced stakes in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:AES) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. AES Corp’s current price of $17.29 translates into 0.79% yield. AES Corp’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 5.00M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold The AES Corporation shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 30,157 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 60.37M shares. Aperio Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 347,688 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 57,346 shares. 249,997 were accumulated by Aviva Plc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Company reported 20,083 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 52,270 shares. Hanseatic Service Inc holds 0.16% or 8,508 shares. 13,168 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Spirit Of America New York owns 8,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 38,719 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W also bought $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $11.48 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AES in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 34.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.45 million for 15.29 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

