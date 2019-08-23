Aes (AES) Stock Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.58 Million Its Stake; Selz Capital Cut Stake in Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) as Share Value Were Volatile

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 3.47 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1.02M shares traded or 81.27% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,707 shares to 101,737 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 21,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% or 23,527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 148,423 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 60,459 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 140,761 shares. Whitebox Advisors Lc holds 32,702 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wellington Shields And Ltd Co accumulated 340,786 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 50,000 shares. 469,374 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mackenzie Corporation holds 47,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 17.32 million shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 190,905 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 474 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 1,283 shares. Asset Mgmt has 15,858 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 10,025 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 200 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 3,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard Associate holds 0.32% or 64,324 shares in its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability owns 112,885 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 28,550 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 1,250 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co reported 131,351 shares.