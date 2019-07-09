Aes (AES) Stock Declined While Usa Financial Portformulas Trimmed Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose While Covington Capital Management Cut Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.29M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, down from 180,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.93 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares to 105,150 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.