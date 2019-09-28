Aes (AES) Stake Has Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc; Barometer Capital Management Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Has Lowered by $12.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 70,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 24,095 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 94,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 39,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.46M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:AXL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Services Etf (IYG) by 13,700 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

