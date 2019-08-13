Aes (AES) Stake Has Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System; Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.12. About 458,155 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 104,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 11,069 shares to 112,878 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,810 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) CEO AndrÃ©s Gluski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K AES CORP For: Aug 06 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 58,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 1.04 million shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 316,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 28,065 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 148,423 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.83% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 67,554 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stifel has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ubs Asset Americas owns 2.65M shares. First accumulated 85,678 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 1.21 million shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.24% stake.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI) by 81,457 shares to 110,721 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.