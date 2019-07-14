Aes (AES) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined; Metlife (MET) Stake Has Upped by Hap Trading Llc

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.86 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 525.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 65,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 2.82M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,722 shares to 28,190 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.