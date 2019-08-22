Aes (AES) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Tt International Upped Its Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 3.03 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020

Tt International increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 54,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 791,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.44M, up from 736,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 23,527 shares. Capital Guardian Tru reported 2.84 million shares stake. Foster & Motley has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.43 million shares. New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 84,039 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability reported 12,220 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 85,163 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 13,168 shares. Caprock Grp owns 21,857 shares. Daiwa Secs stated it has 28,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 146,198 shares stake. Northern Corp reported 7.89M shares. 1.14 million were reported by Avalon Lc. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.16% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 809,770 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen High Income Decmbr 20 by 19,570 shares to 34,570 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 789,628 shares to 962,261 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,256 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

