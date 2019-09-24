Aes (AES) Shareholder Stephens Has Upped Its Position by $492,080 as Stock Value Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Holding in Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 30,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 105,851 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 75,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 3.70 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $212.34. About 190,294 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooperman Leon G has 900 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 922,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated has invested 0.39% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 85,367 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 15.14 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corp stated it has 335,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 527,472 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 485,618 shares. 116,840 were accumulated by Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 128,000 shares. 931,849 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 2.55M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 37,391 shares to 497,665 shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,844 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).