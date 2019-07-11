Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Kepos Capital LP Stake in Autozone (AZO) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.62. About 119,724 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 125,869 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 39,969 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc owns 29,466 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 361,437 shares. Hartford Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 82,377 shares. Mason Street Ltd holds 94,486 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 113,346 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 55,303 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 128,845 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 17,167 shares. 408,295 are held by American. Brinker Capital owns 76,818 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $191.74M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 15,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,526 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $537.98 million for 13.18 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

