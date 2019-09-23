Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Cut Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Stake by $8.78 Million

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 774,337 shares traded. The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 33,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,575 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.13 million, down from 733,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 621,128 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8,000 shares to 128,000 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 21,448 shares to 683,390 shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AS Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.23 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.