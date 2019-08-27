Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Decreased Stake; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,128 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.5. About 244,565 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 854,284 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 657,344 are held by Korea Invest Corporation. Invesco Ltd owns 7.35 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability reported 47,857 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 4.68 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 36,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 249,997 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 26,359 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 37,934 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Llc holds 0% or 85,950 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 214,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc owns 216,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 52,270 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.60 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.