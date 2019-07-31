Aes (AES) Shareholder Avenir Has Lowered Position; Mylan N.V. (MYL) Holding Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N.V. (MYL) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 19,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 103,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 18.44 million shares traded or 107.17% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Civil Investigative Demand Concerns Trade Agreements Act Compliance; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.66 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 324,341 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 248 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 28,750 shares. 26,359 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company. Axel Capital Mngmt Ltd has 500,000 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp has invested 0.96% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 317,177 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 127,173 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co stated it has 1.07M shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 64,564 were accumulated by Alethea Capital Management.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr Pfd Cnv Ser D by 29,373 shares to 197,355 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nacco Industries Inc Class A (NYSE:NC) by 9,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,333 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

