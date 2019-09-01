Aes (AES) Shareholder Avenir Decreased Position; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Market Value Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Stake

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.74M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.24M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 378,756 shares traded or 30.93% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 70,000 shares to 694,600 shares, valued at $108.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 1,268 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 1.16M shares stake. Cibc Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 87,702 shares. 65,700 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust accumulated 268 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,371 were reported by Conning. Monarch Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,400 shares. 2.11 million are held by Citigroup. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 230,119 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).