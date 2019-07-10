Aes (AES) Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $333,450; Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $2.26 Million as Stock Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.77M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 11.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

