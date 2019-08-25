Aes (AES) Share Price Declined While Gateway Advisory Has Lowered by $380,592 Its Stake; As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Ativo Capital Management Lowered Stake by $338,784

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.94M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 438,348 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY) by 6,124 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Manufacturers Life The holds 529,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc reported 74 shares. Camarda Fin Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.84 million shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic has invested 0.18% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 61,000 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 0.06% or 116,947 shares. 29,763 were reported by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership holds 4.48 million shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 2,116 shares stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 182,158 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Axa accumulated 113,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 35.22 million shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt stated it has 90,932 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% stake. 9,600 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 17,729 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 170 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 29,041 shares in its portfolio. 125,703 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 337 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 25,200 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.21% or 41,100 shares. 38,719 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.42 million shares. Barometer Mgmt accumulated 518,350 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Pggm Investments has 1.99M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

