Aes (AES) Position Held by Valueact Holdings Lp; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Position by $13.94 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 165.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 2.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 255,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.93 million, down from 340,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea invested 0.66% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gam Holdings Ag has 51,004 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Communications Inc accumulated 0.14% or 5,729 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,213 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 8,397 shares. St Johns Mngmt Llc has 0.47% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,820 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 26,019 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 18,274 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 190 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.03 million shares. Burney has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 40,979 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 1.82 million shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $339.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,850 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset stated it has 525,875 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of The West stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 29,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Us State Bank De invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% or 1.65 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 158,905 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 443 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 173 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 89,459 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 502,669 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Provise Gp Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 24,136 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 41,395 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 101,555 shares to 17.93M shares, valued at $452.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 3.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).