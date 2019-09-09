Aes (AES) Market Value Declined While Gateway Advisory Trimmed Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Boosted Position by $867,412

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 4.31M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 13,239 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc accumulated 75,601 shares. Century Cos accumulated 609,506 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm invested in 10,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,146 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 5,000 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hudson Bay Capital Lp owns 200,455 shares. Wms Prtn Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% or 149,644 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 657,344 were reported by Korea Inv. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 2.65 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 124,751 shares. American Intl Group stated it has 408,295 shares. Reilly Lc owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Intll Ca holds 0.58% or 133,593 shares. 148,423 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Ironwood owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 474 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5.48M shares. Brinker stated it has 76,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Nomura holds 1,821 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.60M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.