Aes (AES) Market Value Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Cut Holding; Hrt Financial Position in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Cut by $377,698

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 5,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 473,527 shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 62,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 179,115 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 241,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 5.11 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.53 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

