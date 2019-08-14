Aes (AES) Market Value Declined While Centre Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6.38M shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 432,651 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Fell as Much as 11.7% Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC teams up with Odylia Therapeutics to develop candidate for rare childhood eye disorder – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group rejects extended use of PTC’s Translarna; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Virgin Islands – British-based Shanda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.18% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moore Cap Ltd Partnership holds 100,000 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0% stake. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 25,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 151,805 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw And owns 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 882,636 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 32,804 are owned by . Numerixs Techs holds 5,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 16,327 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated accumulated 98,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos LP holds 32,294 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 595,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,538 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares to 106,960 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

