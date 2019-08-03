Aes (AES) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited has 0.23% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Avenir owns 2.40M shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 249,859 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 767,100 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 1.74 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bowling Mgmt Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 202,729 shares. Pictet Asset holds 2.60M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanseatic Service owns 8,508 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.07% or 25,905 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,623 shares to 14,333 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 34,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 14,448 shares to 241,085 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 24,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 7,558 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Com Bancorporation has 1.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0.04% stake. The California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 2.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Chester Cap Advsr Inc reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 10.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,819 shares. White Pine Investment reported 132 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 162 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Centurylink Investment Management has 3.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,358 shares. Veritas Investment (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 323 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Cap Ltd Llc holds 1,615 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 3.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,997 shares. Aimz Inv Lc owns 119 shares. Holderness owns 5,473 shares.

