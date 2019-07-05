Aes (AES) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Position by $4.58 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Rose, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Lowered Holding by $3.94 Million

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 871,658 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $476.55. About 174,553 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 24/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Privacy Policy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Total Institutional Net Inflows Were $3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys Into Curtis Banks Group Plc; 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 04/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Statement re Submission of documents; 17/05/2018 – Assessing BlackRock’s Acorns Bet — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,529 shares to 780,401 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06B for 17.47 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,136 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $188.87M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.