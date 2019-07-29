Aes (AES) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Decreased Stake by $2.18 Million; Sensato Investors Position in Radware LTD (RDWR) Decreased as Stock Rose

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 131,383 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.68 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares to 187,271 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 215,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware’s Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provider – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 105.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Financial Bank Of The West has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 15,899 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amer Asset has 0.95% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 69,575 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 128,845 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 170,375 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 430,422 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 347,688 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Interstate Bank invested in 5,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Res accumulated 123,686 shares. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.02M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 50,000 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 113,527 shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.