Aes (AES) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Visa (V) Holding by $481,884

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,760 shares to 94,320 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,875 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 1,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Credit Invs Ltd reported 12,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. 13,882 were reported by Blue Edge Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mngmt Corporation Va has 2.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 56,050 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp. Spirit Of America Ny has 18,500 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. First Personal Services holds 9,842 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.32% or 119,245 shares in its portfolio. 17,557 were accumulated by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. The Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chem National Bank & Trust reported 0.72% stake. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,099 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Svcs has 0.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% or 76,818 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 198,093 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 17,729 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 636 shares. Kwmg Llc reported 0.03% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wright Invsts Serv holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 42,482 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.04M shares. Lmr Llp holds 19,078 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 497 shares. Somerset owns 275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,207 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.