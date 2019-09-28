Aes (AES) Holder Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Its Holding by $881,328 as Stock Price Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Lowered by $54.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv analyzed 55,083 shares as the company's stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 414,552 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, down from 469,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 7,926 shares to 89,761 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 58,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 5.04M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 67,133 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Boston reported 645,688 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Diligent Lc has 11,970 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 33,245 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 282,130 shares stake. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,182 shares. Symons Mngmt holds 592,565 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 16,490 shares. British Columbia Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.06% or 85,367 shares. First Republic Management owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 62,519 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Inc owns 159,892 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,898 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 1.67 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 93 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,223 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co holds 1.50 million shares. White Elm Cap Lc owns 26,609 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 238,218 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 7,230 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 7,600 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 113 shares. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 0% or 141 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,059 shares.