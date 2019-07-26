Aes (AES) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Position; Wbi Investments Boosted General Mls (GIS) Stake by $4.44 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 218,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 2.65 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 87,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 105,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 4.24M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Co has 129,437 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 15,098 shares. Benedict Fincl has 96,016 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt has 700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 99,707 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,082 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Essex has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Valley Advisers has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Allstate has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peoples Finance Serv Corporation reported 0.76% stake. Cap Llc owns 66,926 shares. Yorktown & Rech Co owns 20,000 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 103,271 shares to 15,980 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,243 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIF).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 95,893 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research stated it has 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 32,110 shares. Alethea Cap Lc has 0.83% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Matarin Management Ltd Company accumulated 111,455 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 975,326 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Whittier holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 375,118 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.91% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.21% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 1.04 million shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 65,700 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 268 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs stated it has 14,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.04M shares.