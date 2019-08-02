Aes (AES) Holder Gateway Advisory Has Decreased Position by $380,592; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Market Valuation Rose While Sg Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.03 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 64,503 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 3.88M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp has 10.29 million shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Numerixs Techs holds 0.34% or 138,468 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 9.80M shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 78,513 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 29,041 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 3.14 million shares. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Company reported 111,455 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 118,662 shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt Corp has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 85,957 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.