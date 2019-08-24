Aes (AES) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.54 Million as Share Value Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $352,440

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 69.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 696,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 310,416 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 9,949 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 8,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,917 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Ltd stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Com reported 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.29% or 1,532 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Blackhill Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 265,829 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Incorporated owns 5,034 shares. Light Street Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 52,350 shares. Meeder Asset owns 12,693 shares. Personal Cap holds 36,120 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 486 shares. Markel Corp reported 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Steers Incorporated owns 3,137 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 3,219 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated holds 3.25% or 2,956 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 22,540 shares to 185,034 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 21,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

