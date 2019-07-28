Aes (AES) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Centre Asset Management Holds Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.68 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares to 331,980 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.