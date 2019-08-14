Aes (AES) Holder Avenir Decreased Its Position by $513,918; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $11.40 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 372,927 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47M, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 121,201 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings.