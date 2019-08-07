Aes (AES) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $333,450; P2 Capital Partners Increases Stake in Maximus (MMS)

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 278,820 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 4,529 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ironwood Mngmt Limited Company has 0.35% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Capital Guardian reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Howe & Rusling accumulated 591 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 39,969 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,359 shares. Pggm has 1.99M shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 47,528 shares. 99,375 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 37,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 1.81M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company reported 15,886 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Company holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 515,189 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Ca reported 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl reported 71,946 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 2,943 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Regions Fincl has 201 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 80,297 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com has 9,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Washington Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.63% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 7,800 shares. Bamco Inc Ny owns 742,005 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 17,100 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.42% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division stated it has 8,183 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% or 5,346 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.