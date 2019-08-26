Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We are comparing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.36 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 60.95 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 22.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.