Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -0.36 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 208.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.