Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We are comparing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|97.11
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
