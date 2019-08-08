Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -0.36 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 0%. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.