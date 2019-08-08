Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.40
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 0%. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
