Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -0.36 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.83 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 94.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.