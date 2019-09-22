Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s average price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 100.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 7.2%. Insiders held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.