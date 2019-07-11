Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.7. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 38.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.