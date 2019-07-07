Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.81
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.49
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 590.91% and its consensus target price is $19.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 25.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
