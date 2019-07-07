Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.81 N/A -0.42 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.49 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 590.91% and its consensus target price is $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 25.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.