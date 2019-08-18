Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.36 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 43.7% respectively. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.