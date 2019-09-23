Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 810.34 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 32.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 0.02% respectively. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.