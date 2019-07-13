Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 670.84 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 73.6%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.