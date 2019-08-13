Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.48 N/A -0.36 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 62.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 19.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 75.6%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.