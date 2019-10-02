Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparing side by side

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 24.85M -0.36 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,600,405,679.51% -20.5% -17.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,104,611.92% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.