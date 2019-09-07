Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.12 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.