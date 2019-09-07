Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.59
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.12
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
