Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -0.36 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.