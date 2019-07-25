Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.60 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 2.82%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 14.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.