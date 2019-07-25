Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.60
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 2.82%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has 14.09% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
