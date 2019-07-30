Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.55 N/A -0.42 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 19.46 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 151.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 86.4%. About 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.