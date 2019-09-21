Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 22.2% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.