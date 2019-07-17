Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.67 N/A -0.42 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Liquidity

11.7 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival MediciNova Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 116.75% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.