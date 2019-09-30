Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 24.85M -0.36 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,598,841,419.26% -20.5% -17.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.